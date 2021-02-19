Local Jeep club members provide free rides to essential workers during bad road conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Members in a local Jeep club are making sure healthcare workers get a ride to work for free when bad weather exists.

“It just feels good to give back,” West Texas Jeep member, Bryan Morris, said.



Morris, is a full time auto and body shop owner, but during this week’s winter storm the Jeep enthusiast made himself available to help area healthcare workers get to work. Morris and many other Jeep owners in the West Texas Jeep Club say their Wranglers are reliable enough to drive on icy road conditions.



“Even if they’re not lifted, if they’re a stock height, they’ve got a lot of ground clearance already,” Morris said. “In 2011 we had a really big snow storm, I was out in it and we ended up finding an ambulance that was stuck and they were on their way to a call they had to lay off that call another ambulance picked it up we pulled them out as soon as we got them out they got another call spun around got stuck again. That’s when the idea came if we can do this why can’t we help because if those ambulances can’t get the calls doesn’t matter if they can’t get the calls if the nurses can’t get to work.”



Over the years, when bad weather does come to the area, Morris says hospitals such as BSA and Northwest Hospitals know who to call on to get their staff to work safely.



“They try to call someone who is close cause it wouldn’t make sense for someone to come across town all the way to get them that’s just a liability so they try to stick with who’s closest,” Morris said.



Morris, who has been a main point of contact in situations like these, says that making sure our essential workers are taken care is a priority of his.

“I’ve got a lot of customers and family members that either work or are in the medical field,” Morris explained.

Morris said both hospitals perform background checks on all Jeep club members who volunteer to give free rides to its staff. To learn more about the West Texas Jeep club and what areas they service, click here.