Local health professionals give tips on how to avoid ‘mascne’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Health care professionals are saying they have seen a rise in people complaining of skin irritation and what many are calling “mascne.”

If you have dealt with acne before or you are just beginning to see it for the first time professionals at Nakai Wellness Med Spa said a majority of their clients are coming in with breakouts caused by masks being worn.

Nurse practitioner, Katie Pemberton, says she tries to educate her clients on the importance of keeping their face clean while wearing a mask.

“When a mask is on your face you do probably sweat more in that area so you tend to get more oily then you normally would so sometimes those follicles in your face can get inflamed and get bacteria underneath and cause inflammation,” Pemberton stated.

According to Pemberton good hyenine is key and it is important to wash your hands before you take off your mask.

Once your mask is off wash your face to help keep your pores from clogging, and if you have a cloth mask wash it after each use.

Pemberton also said to try and keep your hands away from your face as much as possible so they do not put bacteria from what they have touched on their skin.