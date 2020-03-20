Local girl diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis taking extra precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Erin Marsh is doing everything she can to keep her daughter Gentry, who has Myasthenia Gravis, from getting infected with COVID-19. MG is a neuromuscular and autoimmune disease and the CDC has stated that people with auto-immune health issues are also at high risk to COVID-19.

Marsh said her 8-year-old daughter is healthy but with the virus spreading locally, she’s taking extra precautions.

“She’s very stable and now we’re in a good treatment plan as she grows things change a little bit, her weight changes so her medication needs to be changed,” Marsh explained.

Marsh’s husband is the caregiver of the family and is the only one coming and leaving the house. Marsh said that she washes his work clothes as soon as he enters the home to avoid any possible contamination.

Gentry and her two sisters are already home-schooled so when local school districts and officials made the call for residents to stay home and/or self-quarantine that process was easy for the family of five.

“We already home-school so we were already at home we were home most of the time and we’re just coming out of cold and flu season so we were already staying home as much as possible,’ Marsh explained.

Gentry is also a Make A Wish kid who’s trip to Disney World was granted in 2016.

The foundation did send us the below statement on how COVID-19 is impacting their future wish fulfillments.

“As always, we remain committed to our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child fighting a critical illness. The world needs hope right now, and our mission is to create life-changing wishes that deliver hope to children with critical illnesses. Our mission has been interrupted and we need support now more than ever. “ -Make A Wish Foundation

