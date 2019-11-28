Local family donates turkeys to Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local family is donating time and turkey to help the Salvation Army feed hundreds this Thanksgiving.

Lonnie Berry and his family donated more than 20 turkeys to help feed all those people

Also today, the Berry family pulled out their large smoker to prepare them for the holiday feast over at the Cowboy Club near the Fairgrounds.

The Berry family says they want to share their blessings, and teach their children about sharing on the holiday.

Currently the Salvation Army is expecting around 500 people to come through their doors for Thanksgiving.