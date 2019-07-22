Local event raises awareness for migrant families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A migrant justice fundraiser called Familia was held on Sunday, July 21, to bring attention to issues at the border and support families being detained.

Many people in our area gathered at the 806 Coffee Lounge to support advocates hoping to promote what they call fair treatment for adults and children being held inside detention centers.

Organizers and volunteers said the event was put on to bring awareness and education to those who wish to learn more.

Advocates and DACA recipients like Julio Salazar explained the importance of citizenship for some who feel they have no choice but to leave their home.

“One of the biggest things is getting educated on the subject and understanding that it’s not a black and white issue there’s a whole lot of gray in between and there’s a lot of factors that go into it. The next thing they need to do is they need to contact the representative,” Salazar explained.

Shirts were sold and donations were collected to benefit two organizations. Border Kindness, a group that provides migrants with resources like food and medical care as well as RAICES.

RAICES is a non-profit that provides low cost and even free legal services to those who need it.

Candles were also lit to remember the children who lost their lives at a detention center.

The event also included free music, poetry and voter registration.