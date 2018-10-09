Local Election Officials Warn of Voter Registration Scam

According to Randall County Election Administrator Shannon Lackey, this is the largest voter registration turnout they have ever had in Randall County.

With that many voters, scammers are also trying to get your information.

According to Lackey, this is the first year that they have received alerts on possible scam callers.

The Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center sent a warning about a potential scam involving phone calls impersonating a voter registration source.

According to the Randall County Election Administration, those who give the callers information will not be registered to vote.

“The main thing you have to remember is that we cannot register anyone to vote without a signature, so if you’re not signing your name, chances are that voter registration isn’t valid,” said Lackey.

So far, Lackey said no one has fallen victim to the voter scam. However, the Randall County election administration has received complaints of the calls.

Lackey also said never give private information over the phone and if you receive these scam calls to simply hang up the phone.

If you have any questions about how to vote or polling locations, you can contact your county election administration office.

To check to see if you are registered to vote, click here.