Local ed-tech startup gets $10,000 grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo-based education technology startup is making a name for itself.

Learn Lounge is an app which helps universities provide necessary resources for students.

The company got its start in 2017 when CEO and Founder Alejandro Magallanes won the WT Enterprize challenge, giving them $100,000 to get the business started.

Now, a $10,000 grant from Rutgers University Business School is giving them name recognition.

“This grant kind of legitimizes us in other parts of the country. Rutgers is the fourth oldest university in the country,” Magallanes said. “For example, I’m on the east coast right now growing our business, looking for investors so we can take it back to Amarillo.”

He said their technology plays an important role in the lives of students, helping them to succeed academically.

“Colleges are already having to find a way of supporting them. However, those ways are very old school. What we do is we modernize it. We make it on-demand tutoring. We make it easier to schedule one-on-one sessions. We give tools for students to know how to tutor. We provide everything on one platform, because at the end of the day if we want to help students, the best way to do that is by helping the colleges,” Magallanes said.

He was inspired to build Learn Lounge because he was able to get an education, which gave him opportunities he would not have had otherwise.

The grant comes from the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development’s Black and Latino Tech (BLT) Initiative at Rutgers.

“If I was sitting in the committee with the people from Rutgers, I would tell them, ‘I will not let you down. I will do everything in my power to follow up on what you trust in me and thank you and thank you for all of the students we’re going to help because of this partnership,'” Magallanes added.

He said he hopes that Learn Lounge will bring students all over the world easier learning access. At the same time, he aims for the company to have a positive impact on Amarillo’s economy as it grows.

Magallanes said Learn Lounge is one of the youngest tech companies to be vetted by Google, helping them to attract world-class software developers to Amarillo.

Six universities in Texas, New York, and California are on-board with Learn Lounge, but Magallanes cannot publicly name them yet.