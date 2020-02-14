Local bakeries scramble to help get customers last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ruffled Cup is one of many local bakeries assisting customers in finding last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.
On a regular day they see around 100 people but today they will help more than 1,000 people.
For those who had trouble deciding on what they wanted to buy, there was a table with assorted treats ready to go.
The Ruffled Cup also encourages its guests to ask questions and allow employees to help them choose the right gift for that special person in their life.
