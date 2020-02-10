Local bakeries prepare for Valentine’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and local bakeries are gearing up for a very busy run.

For nine years now Delia’s Cake Creations has been baking sweet treats for those looking to celebrate a special occasion.

“Other people come in and they ask questions about it and order cakes and they look at our pictures and they ask questions,” Ashely Rodriguez, an employee at Delia’s Cake Creations, stated.

As Valentine’s Day creeps up the cakes are often set aside for more traditional yet creative gifts.

“The most popular thing is chocolate-covered strawberries and the fruit bouquets,” Rodriguez said.

They even accommodate those last-minute orders that come with the holiday.

“It’s a lot. they start accumulating as the day gets closer. Usually, like husbands are like oh gosh I didn’t get one for my wife and then we got to like do it quickly,” Rodriguez stated.

For local businesses like Delia’s Cake Creations, the income goes up.

“It comes in bunches and not selling just a cake the profit goes a little bit up,” Rodriguez explained.

For owner Rosa Delia Murillo, getting to make treats for those who are trying to show their affection is what she enjoys most.

“I love this month mostly because it’s about love and not just for your partner but your family,” Murillo stated.

If you have not made up your mind on a gift for your loved one yet you still got have days.