Local Auto Repair Stores Teaming Up to Keep People Warm this Winter

Local auto mechanics are doing their part to make sure the homeless stay warm this winter.

Eight auto repair shows in our area are working to make sure the homeless have something warm to wear during the winter months.

Napa BDG President Desirae Lumpkin says, “We are collecting raincoats, jackets for kids, adults, scarves beanies, anything warm, thermals, all of that.”

Napa business development group tells us because of the cold winter we are expected to have, they want to do their part to help the less fortunate.

Napa BDG President Desirae Lumpkin says, “We feel because it gets so cold here and the weather is so rough, it is hard enough when you have a nice warm home to be in, so for those who are less fortunate it is harder on them so want to make it easier for them to weather the cold months.”

Lumpkin tells us having fundraisers like this will also help the image of auto mechanics.

Napa BDG President Desirae Lumpkin says, “Auto repair shops tend to get a bad rep in general, they aren’t fun to visit, people don’t like to pay for automotive repair shops so we want to improve the standards of the industry as a whole by giving great service but also giving back to the community

Along with feeling great about donating to the cause, Lumpkin says customers will be rewarded in other ways.

Napa BDG President Desirae Lumpkin says, “We know that our customers want to help and give back to the community as well. We are offering an incentive so that if people do donate a certain amount of items, we will give them $20 off their next repair.”

Coats and other winter supplies are being collected through November 9th.