Local and state agencies launch anti-human trafficking campaign, ‘Can You See Me?’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The ‘Can You See Me?’ anti-human trafficking campaign was launched in Amarillo with a new billboard off I-40 West and Paramount on January 30, 2020.

The campaign is a combined effort among Family Support Services, the Freedom in the 806 Coalition Against Trafficking, A21, Amarillo Police Department, Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, among others.

The billboard is designed to help the public recognize indicators of human trafficking and encourage individuals to report suspicious behavior to dedicated hotline numbers.

This includes 1-800-THE-LOST, but if it is an emergency and someone seems to be in danger, always call 9-1-1.

There were several others at the press conference to drive home the impact human trafficking has on our community. This included Robert Love, Randall County District Attorney.

“If you see someone who looks like they’re on the street, and they look like they’re 14 or 15 years old, and they look like they’ve got somebody who’s controlling their actions and what goes on, call law enforcement,” Love said.

The campaign will run through October 2020.

