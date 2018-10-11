Local 8th Graders Make Official White House Visit After Chance Encounter

San Jacinto Christian Academy 8th graders made their trip to the White House this morning after a chance encounter with First Lady Melania Trump’s White House Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham.

The students got an official tour after the kids wore their “Make America Great Again” gear last night at a DC restaurant and met Grisham.

Last night we are told Grisham called other staff members and had collector items brought from the White House to the students.

