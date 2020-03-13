LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is having a press conference to discuss an update on coronavirus cases in Michigan.
Today, Gov. Whitmer, Education State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Officials confirmed the 12th case of coronavirus in Michigan earlier today.
Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.
Earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an FAQ on COVID-19.
Livestreaming Now: Gov. Whitmer provides coronavirus update
