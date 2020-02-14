Live Today: Couples to marry on Valentine’s Day at Whataburger

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — From hobbies to pets to family heirlooms, couples love to incorporate their favorite things into their wedding day. In the state of Texas, where Whataburger is part of the culture, that may mean their favorite burger joint. Enter Whatawedding!

The Texas fast-food staple is hosting weddings at six of its locations to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020. A lucky couple at each spot will get a full wedding dawned in orange and white stripes while other couples will earn the opportunity to renew their vows.

The biggest event of them all will take place at the restaurant’s original location in Corpus Christi, Texas. In fact, we have access to cameras to capture the action. You can check back just before 2 p.m. CT to watch the ceremony live.

The Whatawedding includes a photographer, arrangements for guests, officiant, orange and white decorations – and of course, their favorite Whataburger meal from the menu.

“Our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President, Human Resources and Brand Communication, in a news release. “Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!”

One of the lucky six couples will also win a cash prize of $5,000 to spend on their honeymoon!

