Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose, family says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger say the 20-year-old’s May death was due to an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement sent Thursday, the Ehlinger family says they learned Jake accidentally overdosed May 6 from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide.

In a statement, the family wrote:

“As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain. We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one.” Ehlinger family

Ehlinger is the brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year. Jake served as Longhorns walk-on linebacker after graduating from Westlake High School, where he was honorable mention All-State and named the District 25-6A defensive MVP as a senior.

Jake was a second-year finance student at UT’s McCombs School of Business, a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and a member of the Texas Silver Spurs student organization.

Ehlinger’s father died back in 2013 while swimming in a triathlon in San Francisco. In Jake’s obituary, the Ehlinger family said Jake and his father “shared an unbreakable bond. They were each other’s biggest fans.”

Counterfeit pills in Texas

Overdoses from Fentanyl are skyrocketing as drug dealers are increasingly pressing the dangerous drug into tablets resembling common painkillers like Xanax and OxyContin.

Fentanyl is an opioid that can be both legally prescribed for conditions like chronic pain and cancer, but it’s also produced illegally for recreational use. It was created in Belgium in 1960 by Dr. Paul Janssen, founder of Janssen Pharmaceutica — which is now owned by Johnson & Johnson.

The drug is up to 100-times stronger than morphine and can be up to 60 times stronger than heroin, the DEA says.

Most illegal product comes primarily from Mexico, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. On the street, it can be known as “China Girl,” “China White,” “Dance Fever,” “Poison,” and “Tango & Cash.”

The DEA says a fatal dose of fentanyl can be as low as two milligrams, depending on a user’s body size and tolerance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says synthetic opioids like fentanyl were responsible for over 73% of all opioid-related deaths in 2019 — of which there were more than 36,000. In addition to ordinary fentanyl, there’s a crop of new drugs that are similar to it that have emerged, including acetylfentanyl and carfentanil. While some of these similar drugs are less powerful than fentanyl, some of them are even stronger.

Counterfeit oxycodone pills confiscated by Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD Photo)

Carfentanil is the most potent of the fentanyl analog, the CDC reports. It can also be up to 100-times stronger than fentanyl.

While fentanyl is up to 100-times stronger than morphine, carfentanil can be up to 10,000-times more potent than morphine. The DEA says a two-milligram dose of carfentanil, which is typically used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large mammals, can be fatal. Visually, a fatal dose of carfentanil can be smaller than a pea.

Some heroin is also being laced with fentanyl and carfentanil, adding to heroin’s already deadly possibilities.

Last year, Austin police reported that at least five overdose deaths by the month of April were due to counterfeit Oxycodone and Xanax pills made with fentanyl. Recently, Austin Police Department officers were given funding to carry Narcan, the drug that treats someone believed to be suffering an opioid overdose.

