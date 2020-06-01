LIVE BLOG: El Paso protest planned at EPPD headquarters

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.
Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:
6 p.m. –
5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together
5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest
4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.