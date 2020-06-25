Live Blog: Congressional District 13 Debate

Winegarner and Jackson asked about shutting down the economy if cases continue to rise:

Both agree that another shutdown would not be beneficial.

Winegarner and Jackson asked about how they’d respond to a pandemic if elected to represent the district:

Winegarner alleges that Ronny Jackson works for or receives money from a Chinese company, Jackson retaliates by asking why they aren’t talking about their plans for the district but attacking him instead.



Winegarner and Jackson asked about police reform:

Jackson claims that the Democrats on Capitol Hill don’t really want police reform and says this isn’t about the death of George Floyd anymore. He says the killing of Floyd was a terrible thing but is a strong supporter of the police.

Winegarner says the last thing we need to do is defund the police and put more resources into police departments. He says in all professions there are bad actors, and that they need to weed out the bad actors.

Jackson: “We have lost our moral compass…” says there is a whole group of young people who don’t want to live in this country.

On the topic of racial equality:

Jackson: “We have to treat each other like brothers and sisters…we need to step up to the plate. We don’t have to take sides, we’re all one America, one team.”

Winegarner: “We are Americans, we are Texans…”

Winegarner believes we should not pull down historical statues because they are a part of our history, he says we should talk about the good the bad and the ugly and teach our children about that history.

Jackson believes we are trying to rewrite history by tearing down the statues, he says Democrats are inviting immigrants over to America, immigrants who don’t care about our country.

Jackson says there are parts of history that should not be repeated.

On the topic of mail-in ballots:

Jackson believes that mail-in ballots should be reserved for people who can’t get out to vote.

Jackson was asked as a doctor if he condones people going out to vote in person, he says yes because polling places will use precautions.

On getting the endorsement of President Trump:

Jackson: “He usually does not get involved in the primaries but he did…I got the President’s endorsement because of the trust and confidence of the President.”

On what the district can do to recover from Covid-19:

Winegarner: “we can reduce the regulatory burden that has been placed on us by the federal government…”

Jackson: “…we should get people back to work.”



Asked what they hope to bring to Congress that will differentiate one from the other:

Jackson says he has the relationships built with lawmakers and lobbyists, cabinet secretaries and spoke about his influence in Congress.

Winegarner says during his time in Washington D.C. he learned that you have to listen to and work for the beliefs of your constituents and not your own.

Asked about agriculture and how they’d help the industry out if elected:

Jackson says he wants to serve on an agriculture committee if elected and work with special interest groups and lobbyists as well as those in the district to tell him what the issues are.

Winegarner says that agriculture, small business and oil are the back bone of the district and that he wants to reduce the amount of burden put on agriculture, labor and tax issues.