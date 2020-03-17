Littlefield: Visitor to Texas Civil Commitment Center tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Littlefield. A person visiting the Texas Civil Commitment Center (“TCCC”) in the past 14 days has since tested positive for COVID -19 (Corona Virus). It is not known if the individual visiting TCCC contracted the virus before or after visiting the Center. The contact at TCCC was limited to 19 employees in the Administrative area only, and the individual had no contact with persons who are committed to the facility. The person who tested positive is not a local resident. Although TCCC is leased to Management & Training Corporation (MTC), the City has been updated throughout the process.

The City understands that appropriate Texas state agencies were notified immediately upon discovery of the positive test, and that MTC enacted their protocol in an effort to contain the virus and decrease the chances of increased exposure. The State Agencies timely responded, and the City understands that MTC has followed their direction. Employees that came into contact with the individual have been restricted from the center and advised on proper containment protocols. Currently, no one is demonstrating signs or symptoms of the virus.

We encourage the public to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control which can be found at www.CDC.gov, including washing hands regularly and limiting social interactions. Because this is a national and international situation with frequent changes and updates, citizens are encouraged to review the website on a regular basis to learn of any new information.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) in Lamb County or the South Plains at this time. Should additional information become available, this press release will be updated.

(This is a press release from the City of Littlefield)