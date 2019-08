A police officer sings baby shark over police car’s loud speaker entertaining one little girl.

The patrol car’s lights flash as the girl bops back and forth to the hit song.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posting the video to their Instagram with the caption “what some deputies will do for their child”.