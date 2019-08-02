Little Caesars Love Kitchen visits Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is a pizza kitchen on wheels that travels across the continental United States and Canada meeting the needs of the hungry, the homeless, and disaster survivors. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than 2 million people in 48 states and four Canadian provinces. It was established by Little Caesars in 1985.

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen will serve around 300 people for The Salvation Army residents and to any other homeless individuals in town.

Franchise owners of the, 1401 E Amarillo Blvd Suite 100 and the 3400 Bell St., Little Caesars will donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities. Home-baked desserts donated by Janie Hensley!