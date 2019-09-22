Little Baron’s Ball held at Starlight Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Cancer Society held their Little Baron’s Ball on Sunday, September 22.

Families with children who are battling cancer, or have already won their battle got to enjoy a day of fun at Starlight Ranch.

“It’s just kind of a party that we put on for kids and their families that are cancer survivors here in the whole panhandle,” Berkeley Boren, event chair, explained.

For many families, dealing with a child who has pediatric cancer can often take a hold on their lives.

“Their whole lives revolve around cancer treatments and sick and not feeling good and not just for the kids fighting cancer but all of their siblings and their parents,” Boren stated.

For this day kids and their families got a chance to forget chemo treatments and just have fun.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to these kids who them and their families are dealing with cancer every day,” Boren said.

For one family this event has changed their lives for the better.

At only 13 months Mariela was diagnosed with cancer. Her parents said events like these help the children forget about the harsh realities of their illness.

“This is their day to have fun and be around all the other ones who are going through the fight,” Marla Flores, Mariela’s mom said.

It also gives parents a safe place to discuss their trials.

“She’s like you have friends that can help you and know what you’re going through,” Jared Garcia, Mariela’s father stated.

For some this is a celebration and reminder of what their children once went through and for others, it is a day of support.

The event also had prizes, food, games, and painting for the children to enjoy.

One of the paintings will be auctioned off to raise money for the American Cancer Society.