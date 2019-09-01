Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas – Scanner audio from law enforcement reveals the chaos in the moments after a mass shooting as police worked to determine exactly what was happening.

You can hear that audio in the video above. Warning: some users may find it graphics.

At least eight people are dead, including the gunman, after a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled. Authorities say the gunman shot more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police in Odessa plan a Sunday morning news conference to update the investigation into the chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Police have only identified the gunman as a man in his 30s and have not offered a motive.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)