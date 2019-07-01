Link between poor oral health and liver cancer

A new study suggests poor oral hygiene has been tied to liver cancer

A new study may give people even more incentive to take care of their teeth.

Scientists surveyed almost half-a-million people from England, Scotland, and Wales who were between 40 and 69 years old.

They found respondents who reported having poor oral health… Such as sore or bleeding gums or loose teeth… Had a 75 percent higher risk of developing liver cancer.

Earlier studies already indicated gums and teeth that are in poor health are a risk factor for a number of serious health problems, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

The American Cancer Society says the number of cases of liver cancer in the united states has more than tripled in the past 39 years.

This latest research shows a correlation between poor oral health and hepatobiliary (hep-a-toe-bill’-ya-ree) Cancers that occur in the liver, gallbladder, or bile ducts.