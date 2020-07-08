Limited on-campus dining options return at West Texas A&M University

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Aramark, the company that operates West Texas A&M University’s food services announced that several on-campus food outlets have reopened, according to a press release on July 8.

The main dining hall is now open from 7am to 9am for breakfast, 11am to 1pm for lunch, and 5pm to 6:30pm for dinner Monday’s through Fridays. The dining hall will be open 11am to 1pm for brunch, and 5pm to 6:30pm for dinner on Saturdays and Sundays.

Which Which Superior Sandwiches in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Food Court is open for lunch from 10:30am to 2pm Mondays through Fridays.



Starbucks and the P.O.D Market, also in the JBK Food Court, are open from 8am to 4pm Mondays through Friday.

All locations will operate on a cashless basis, but will accept Visa, MasterCard, Dining Dollars and Buff Gold Cash.

Armakrk food service director, Michael Ives said the crews are taking necessary steps to keep students and workers safe. “To ensure that we can provide the safest dining experience possible we have put in place a number of procedures, including limiting seating in all of our dining areas and enhancing sanitation schedules.

Crews will be spread out whenever possible and split into different shifts, and all employees will be masked and gloved.

