#LightningWestFire in Hutchinson County est. 7000 acres; 50% contained

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) responded to a request for assistance on a fire in Hutchinson County.

According to TFS, the fire is estimated to be around 7000 acres and is 50% contained.

