LightningWestFire in Hutchinson County est. 7000 acres; 50% contained

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) responded to a request for assistance on a fire in Hutchinson County.

According to TFS, the fire is estimated to be around 7000 acres and is 50% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Huchinson County on the #LightningWestFire. The fire is estimated to be 7000 acres and 50% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/rnUbbwGt5i — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 12, 2020

