LIFESTAR Air Medical Program Upgrades to New Helicopter

Med-Trans Corporation is upgrading the Amarillo-based LIFESTAR air medical transport program with a new Airbus Helicopter H135 P3 aircraft with the very latest in safety and aviation technology.

In addition, Med-Trans and the Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) are transitioning LIFESTAR into a broad-based community-based program to better serve growing healthcare needs in rural areas of the Panhandle and surrounding states. NWTHS will transition its employees operating the LIFESTAR program to Med-Trans, which specializes in operating air medical transport systems with a 26-state footprint.

“This all-new medically-equipped helicopter and the medical and flight crews who will transport patients strengthens the commitment of Med-Trans and NWTHS to care for the rapidly evolving health care needs in the rural areas surrounding Amarillo,” said Med-Trans President Rob Hamilton. “Together our two organizations are building on a solid record of evolving our programs in direct response to expanding demand in rural areas.”

“LIFESTAR has 25 year legacy of providing high quality patient care, setting the standard for air medical transport in our region. This new model will further allow LIFESTAR to continue to grow and provide our patients with the best care possible”, said Northwest CEO Ryan Chandler.