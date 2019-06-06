Not all neighborhoods are the same when it comes to how long you may live.

Researchers from New York University studied the life expectancy data among the 500 largest cities in the country.

In 56 cities, there were 20- to 30-year life expectancy gaps between neighborhoods that were just a few miles apart.

The gaps occurred more often in cities where neighborhoods tended to be more racially or ethnically segregated.

Chicago had the largest gap at just over 30 years. While the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers had the smallest at over two years.

Researchers studied data from the city health dashboard. An online resource that allows users to view and compare data on 500 cities with a population of at least 66,000.