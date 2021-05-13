Life Challenge of Amarillo celebrates 40 years of work with their expanding Hope Benefit Banquet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Life Challenge of Amarillo celebrated 40 years of work with their expanding Hope Benefit Banquet.

The banquet was at the Family Life Center, with dinner and a silent auction.

Life Challenge which helps men with drug and alcohol problems also gave several people the chance to share their stories.

They say the goal in 2021 is to work on infrastructure in order to continue operating the next 40 years.

“Its an in patient program they live on campus they go to class on campus they work on and off campus sometimes they go work in the community its one whole year they do their laundry they do chores we go out to church,” said Shannon Underkoffler, Men’s Director, Life Challenge of Amarillo.

Life Challenge said it continues to help those in our community who need their help even during the challenges of this pandemic.