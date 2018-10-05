Libertarian Gov. Candidate Makes Stop in Amarillo

The Libertarian candidate for Texas governor was in Amarillo today.

He will be running against current Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the Republican ticket, and Democratic Candidate Lupe Valdez.

Tippets was appointed to the city council in Lago Vista in 2017 and has a background in law, business, and project development.

“One issue that would help address it is if we had worker visas like we used to, like the old bracero program,” said Tippetts. “Granted it was abused at times, but that would address an issue of the employers needing employees and employees not coming to say.”

Election day is November 6.

To see Tippetts’ full interview, watch Politics Today on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on KAMR Local 4, following Meet the Press.