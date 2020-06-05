Lexy Hightower coming back for a fifth year with WT Women’s Basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lexy Hightower, one of the best scorers in WT women’s basketball history is coming back for a fifth year with the team.

Hightower did not get to play at all during the 2019-2020 season due to an injured foot, but because of a medical redshirt, she is eligible to return for one more season.

Hightower us that she plans to work toward her master’s degree during her final season for the Lady Buffs. Watch the video above to hear part of our conversation with WT’s star guard.