Legislators react to Odessa mass shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the communities of Midland and Odessa mourn the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting that occurred on Saturday, state legislators are also taking a moment to reflect.

State Sen. Ken Seliger, R-Amarillo said, “There’s a loss to everybody because we live in nice and peaceful communities where people work hard and to have something like this happen tears at the very fabric of our community.”

When tragedy struck, law enforcement agencies and first responders took swift action.

State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland explained, “I’m really impressed and I think we owe a lot of gratitude to the agencies, the police forces, the DPS that were there, the emergency people, the hospital, they did a great job.”

When it comes to finding a solution to mass shootings, specifically in Texas, both legislators explain there are a lot of factors to look at.

“We maybe think X will work and somebody wills say oh we’ve tried that, try this, so it’s being done and I think rapidly you’ll see some suggestions come out of the governor’s office,” State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland said.

State Sen. Ken Seliger, R-Amarillo stated, “We have issues in this case that deal with the 2nd amendment and private property and things like that and we have to take all those things in consideration. What we can not do, is nothing.”

The legislature will not meet again until 2021, unless a special session is called. Lawmakers explained that there will be continued ongoing discussions regarding the safety of Texans.