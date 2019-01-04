Legendary Animator Ron Campbell to Visit Amarillo

Ron Campbell is coming to Amarillo! Ron is best known as the animator behind the Beatles’ 1968 film Yellow Submarine and the Beatles 1960’s Saturday Morning Cartoon series. Campbell, who has a Peabody and an Emmy, also helped animate popular children’s classics such as The Smurfs, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, Bettle Bailey, Krazy Kat, Sesame Street, George of the Jungle, Yogi Bear, Heathcliff, Winnie the Pooh, and more!

A Night with Ron Campbell is on Monday, January 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Arts In The Sunset. Ron Campbell will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings of the Beatles as well as various other works from his 50-year career in animation. Tickets available at www.artsinthesunset.org/beatlemania

About Ron Campbell:

In the late 60’s Ron Campbell, working in Hollywood with his friend and colleague Duane Crowther (RIP), animated many scenes in The Beatles Yellow Submarine feature film, including the Sea of Time sequence, and much of the action between the Chief Blue Meanie and his boot-licking side-kick, Max. He animated many scenes involving the multi-named Jeremy the Boob, Hillary, the Nowhere Man.

In the early 1980s, he storyboarded Hanna-Barbera’s hit series, The Smurfs, including the Emmy-award winning Smurfolympices special. Also during the 70’s and 80’s, he produced, directed, animated, or storyboarded numerous other hit shows of the era, including Flintstones, Jetsons, Captain Caveman, and Scooby- Doo.

The 1990s took Campbell to Disney TV Animation where he contracted animation direction and storyboarded on Bonkers, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck, and Winnie The Pooh. His studio produced publicity films for Disney. He also spent much of the decade storyboarding for The Rugrats, Rocket Power, and the bizarre adult cartoon, Duckman. During that time, he was nominated for an Emmy for a storyboard for Ahh! Real Monsters, and another for The Rugrats.

Since retiring after a 50-year career, he has been painting subjects always based on the animated cartoons he has helped bring to the screen. With particular emphasis on The Beatles, he shows his Cartoon Pop Art in galleries internationally and across the USA.

Arts In The Sunset

3701 Plains Blvd

806-310-2600

