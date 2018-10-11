League of Women Voters sponsors Candidates Forum for General Election

The following is a press release from the League of Women Voters:

The League of Women Voters will sponsor a “Meet the Candidates” Forum on Thursday evening, October 11, at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus auditorium, 1314 S. Polk. The public is invited to attend, and there is no charge.

Refreshments, registration and an opportunity to meet the candidates in the upcoming General Election will begin at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m., when each of the 11 local candidates in contested races will have an opportunity to make a statement telling why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected. Unopposed candidates are invited to introduce themselves and state what office they’re running for.

A question-and-answer period will follow each group of candidate presentations, and audience members may submit written, issue-only, questions for the candidates, said Robert Goodrich, forum chairman.

Mellessa Denny, League member and high school speech teacher and debate coach, will serve as moderator.

Local candidates invited include Greg Sagan, Mac Thornberry and Calvin DeWeese, running for U.S. representative, District 13; Kel Seliger and Jack B. Westbrook, for state senator, District 31; Mike Purcell and John Smithee for state representative, District 86; Claudia Griego and Robert Taylor, for Potter County Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Richard Beals and write-in Patrick Tinsley, for Randall County Pct. 1 constable (unexpired term).

“We urge voters to attend the forum so they can hear the candidates and their views in person and be able to make more informed choices at the ballot box,” said Goodrich.

Early voting for the November 6 election begins October 22 and runs through November 2. The League expects to have copies of its Voters Guides available at the forum.