League of Women Voters sponsors candidate form

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the League of Women Voters sponsored a forum to meet the candidates of the upcoming primary election.

The candidates who attended were allowed to make a statement telling why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

A question and answer session followed each group of candidate presentations.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss