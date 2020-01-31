League of Women Voters is trying to get last minute voters registered

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters is asking people to get registered for the Primary, February 3, 2020.

Those looking to get registered now have a few more options.

The League will register voters from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gold’s Gym, 3000 Blackburn.

A voter registration table will also be on the first floor of the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Volunteers are scheduled to register voters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Amigos United Supermarket, 3300 East I-40, and the Market Street United Supermarket at 26th and S. Georgia.

