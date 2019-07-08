“LEADRS” program helping Amarillo police cut down on D.W.I. booking process time.

A new program for the Amarillo Police Department is helping them get back to duty faster.

Starting back in January, APD began installing a law enforcement D.W.I. advanced reporting system, also known as “LEADRS”.

Instead of filling out dozens of forms, LEADRS is a single-form online paperwork system that police fill out following a D.W.I. arrest.

Once completed, the necessary information is then automatically filled in which cuts booking time in half.

“That gives us a chance to get back out there and look for more D.W.I.’s and or respond to emergency calls if we’re available for that. It’s really going to help our officers out with time being back in service. That’s the one thing we like to see is our officers being in service. That way they are available to help somebody when they’re needed,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department.