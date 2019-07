Great leaders are at the heart of the performance that employees choose to deliver.

In today’s leadership corner, Jody Holland explains the formula for making appreciation count:

Behavior

Feeling

Impact

You can have leadership tips from Jody Holland delivered to your inbox. To sign up, just text jody to 66866. There is no cost associated with the tips.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401

www.jodyholland.com

Psycheofsuccess.com