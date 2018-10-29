Leadership Corner: Cut Down Meeting Times

The normal executive will spend 30+ hours per month in meetings. This can often keep them from accomplishing the work they are required to accomplish.

Jody Holland breaks down the 4 types of meetings to have in order to trim down meeting times. 

  • Meet Daily (Stand-Up and only 60 seconds per person)
  • Engage Weekly (30-45 minutes)
  • Engage Quarterly
  • Take A Day to Strategize Annually

