Leadership Corner: Cut Down Meeting Times

The normal executive will spend 30+ hours per month in meetings. This can often keep them from accomplishing the work they are required to accomplish.

Jody Holland breaks down the 4 types of meetings to have in order to trim down meeting times.

Meet Daily (Stand-Up and only 60 seconds per person)

Engage Weekly (30-45 minutes)

Engage Quarterly

Take A Day to Strategize Annually

