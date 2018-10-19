Leadercast to Host Second Leadercast Women Event

Leadercast, known for developing leaders worth following through transformational leadership events and solutions, will host its second Leadercast Women event at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus. Featuring an all-female lineup of speakers, this is the latest offering from the Leadercast team. Last year, nearly 1,000 women and men attended live in Atlanta and nearly 10,000 more attended at broadcast locations around the world.

The October 19 event will feature nine female leadership experts who will teach attendees to better lead themselves. They will share their insights and experiences on how leaders can better their personal leadership style and skills to lead others more effectively.

“We are so excited to broadcast Leadercast Women again,” says Leadercast president Angela Raub. “We believe these amazing speakers will use their unique perspectives and diverse backgrounds to further our mission and help attendees better themselves as leaders. We invite anyone who wants to accelerate their leadership journey to join us for Leadercast Women 2018.”

This year, Leadercast Women will feature some of today’s top female leaders.

Speakers include:

Barbara Bush—Co-Founder and Board Chair, Global Health Corps

Jenna Bush Hager—Founding Chair, UNICEF Next Generation

Clemantine Wamariya—Storyteller and Human Rights Activist

Molly Fletcher—CEO, Keynote Speaker, Author and Former Sports Agent

Celeste Headlee—Award-Winning Journalist, Professional Speaker and Author

Julia Landauer—Champion NASCAR Driver and Motivational Speaker

Ritu Bhasin—Speaker, Author and President, Bhasin Consulting Inc.

Jess Ekstrom—Speaker and CEO, Headbands of Hope

Marilyn Tam—Consultant, Author and Former Executive at Nike, Aveda and Reebok

HOST: Dana Barrett—TV and Radio Host and Business Commentator

Held at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m., the event will also be available at Leadercast Host Sites around the world. For more information about Leadercast Women, visit women.leadercast.com. To buy tickets online visit eventbrite.com

About Leadercast

Leadercast is dedicated to filling the world with leaders worth following. Since 2010, Leadercast has provided events, solutions and resources for individuals, teams, organizations and corporations across all industries. Whether you need tools to lead yourself or your organization, Leadercast is your resource to be and build leaders worth following.

