AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association West Texas chapter to raise awareness about dementia, and to make and preserve memories, especially in the face of a disease which erases them.

"We know this is important, and we want to see people working together to try to make sure the people of Amarillo and the businesses of Amarillo understand this challenge and are kind of trying to improve it," said Dan Quandt, Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council (CVC) senior vice president.