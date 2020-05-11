Lawsuit filed against Amarillo ISD for how it allegedly handled medical, pharmacy benefits for employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lawsuit has been filed against Amarillo Independent School District for how they handled medical and pharmacy benefits for their employees.

No monetary value is being sought, but the reason this lawsuit is filed is because the plaintiffs believe the school district cost taxpayers 10 to 15 million dollars more than necessary.

Jerry Hodge and Alex Fairly, the two plaintiffs in this case, said in their separate statements today that the school district cost not only taxpayers but their own employees millions of dollars.

According to the injunction, in the fall of 2019, AISD began the process of evaluating vendors who would provide medical and pharmaceutical coverage for its employees beginning on July 1, 2020. When doing this AISD is required to consider certain factors, like the purchase price, the quality of the services to be provided, and the total long term cost to the district.

After receiving bids from various vendors, the trustees of AISD approved a contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, which Hodge and Fairly believe is much more expensive for employees and taxpayers.

Hodge’s statement reads:

Today, I filed a lawsuit in Potter County District Court seeking an injunction preventing Amarillo Independent School District from performing a contract that is not in the best interests of the District or its taxpayers. AISD provides pharmacy benefits to our teachers and other AISD employees, which are substantially funded by Amarillo taxpayers. In their process of evaluating pharmacy benefits vendors, AISD is required to consider certain factors which are set forth in the Texas Education Code. These factors are designed to ensure that selected vendors provide the best value to the District. I have been privy to certain details regarding AISD’s recent Request for Proposal (RFP) process regarding the District’s employees’ pharmacy coverage and, as an Amarillo taxpayer, am gravely concerned that AISD’s RFP process failed to consider all the factors mandated by Texas law. The result is they may have approved contracts which not only cost taxpayers millions of dollars unnecessarily, but also increase pharmacy costs for all AISD employees, including our Amarillo teachers. After repeated attempts to address my concerns privately and directly, it has become clear that AISD’s Administration is not willing to engage in a good-faith conversation about my concerns. To be clear, this suit seeks no monetary compensation from AISD; its purpose is to bring accountability to AISD’s RFP processes, pull back the curtain to determine whether taxpayer money has been wasted, and ensure our teachers have the very best options available to them. Jerry Hodge

Fairly’s statement was similar, reading:

Today, solely in my interest as an Amarillo taxpayer, I filed a lawsuit in Potter County District Court seeking an injunction preventing Amarillo Independent School District from performing a contract that is not in the best interests of the District or its taxpayers. AISD recently awarded the contract for medical insurance, which was the culmination of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to which Fairly Group responded. Our response contained options which we believe were of equal/higher quality and were $10 – $15 Million less expensive over the three-year term than the option AISD Trustees selected. Additionally, these options would have been substantially less expensive for our teachers. Unfortunately, Trustees were not made aware of any of the options we presented at the meeting in which they voted to select a vendor. In our proposal, we did not ask to be compensated; we offered our resources, expertise, and time at no charge to the District. I constructively raised my concerns, which were supported by certain Trustees but not, in my opinion, taken seriously by AISD Administration. Our aim in bringing this suit is to bring accountability and change to AISD’s RFP practices and protocols which enable AISD to make decisions which cost Amarillo taxpayers unnecessarily, and which ignore less-expensive options for our teachers. This suit does not seek to recover monetary damages from AISD. I am simply ‘raising my hand’ to shed light on a process I believe is flawed and unfair to Amarillo’s teachers and taxpayers. Alex Fairly

We reached out to the attorney for Amarillo ISD for a response to this lawsuit, but have not heard back yet.

