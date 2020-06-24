Lawmaker wants to ban tear gas in Michigan

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- The Historic New Orleans Collection is a beautiful resource and companion to a city that bursts at the seams with music and history. During 2020's pandemic, they offer quite a few stimulating tours virtually. One tour is all about the music! New Orleans Medley: Sounds of the City. This is also the first tour of the HNOC that utilitzes 3D viewer technology.

Eric Seiferth is the curator for this particular exhibit. It's an exhibit that surrounds an ultimate question for any New Orleanian: If you were the producer of a celestial concert of New Orleans music, where the acts could be from any era, who would you choose to perform in the lineup?