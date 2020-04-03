Law enforcement shutting down local business officials said is connected to COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local law enforcement is shutting down an Amarillo business that city officials said is connected to COVID-19 cases.

Law enforcement is currently at Howell Sand Company. City of Amarillo officials said the company allegedly refused close after being warned. City officials told us several Potter County COVID-19 cases have been connected to the business.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information is made available.

