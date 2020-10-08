Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will be updating this post as more information becomes available.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Thursday October 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,376 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 167,928. All 67 counties of the commonwealth now have at least one case of the virus.

The department is now reporting 8,299 COVID-19 related deaths.

The statewide number broke 1,000 confirmed cases for the first time on March 25 and more than doubled that amount by March 27. By March 30, the number had quadrupled. A week later, it was over 14 thousand. In a few additional days, cases topped 20 thousand.

As of Monday, April 20, the Department of Health has made the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases known by Zip Code, narrowing data down from the county level. View that map by clicking here and clicking the zip code tab under the map.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

On March 21, Montgomery County and Monroe County reported their first deaths from the virus. As of Wednesday, there have been 216 deaths in Lackawanna County, 190 in Luzerne County, 29 in Carbon County as well as 134 in Monroe.

Columbia County has reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths. Susquehanna has reported 28 deaths, Tioga County has reported three deaths and Schuylkill County has reported 60 deaths.

Cases in Luzerne County increased by over 245% in just a week in April, growing from 282 to 982 in that time frame.

There are 1,967,542 tests that have come back negative, not including antibody tests. There has been no word on the total amount of tests that are pending.

According to the the PA Department of Health, the ages of those that tested positive for COVID-19 so far breaks down as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the number of cases in the state had been doubling every two or three days, showing consistent exponential growth in the past.

However, that changed on Wednesday, April 15. “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said in a statement.

Levine said in a press conference on March 23 that there is sustained community spread in some southern counties as well as those surrounding Pittsburgh. To mitigate the spread, Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for these areas. That has since been expanded to a statewide stay at home order.

Levine also confirmed that there have been reported cases in nursing homes but did not mention any specific facility.

Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday, March 19, ordered the closure of non-life sustaining businesses statewide in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. He later modified the order, pushing back enforcement to the following Monday at 8 am.

