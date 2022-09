AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be open until 12 a.m.