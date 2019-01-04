Languages Around The World Continue To Disappear At An Alarming Rate

The United Nations is working to protect native tongues across the globe as they declare 2019 as the international year of indigenous languages.

The UN will make the formal announcement of the year-long event at the UNESCO headquarters on January 28th.

According to the group, nearly seven thousand languages are spoken worldwide.

Out of that number, over 2,500 are currently at risk of disappearing in the near future.

They proclaimed that the loss of language results in the reduction of diversity worldwide and they hope the event will further promote the need to preserve these languages across the globe.

