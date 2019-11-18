Lane closures for week of November 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every week, the Texas Department of Transportation releases its “Know Before You Go” report. These are the expected lane closures for the week of November 17, 2019:

• Expect various lane and ramp closures as overlay work continues on the southeast section of State Loop (SL) 335.
• FM 293 will be closed between SH 136 and FM 683 for road widening work. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245.
• The right lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road will be closed at Helium Road for culvert installation.
• Various lanes of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed in both directions between Western Street and Gem Lake Road for edge work.
• Watch for crews repairing guardrails at the interchange of Bell Street and 9th Avenue.

