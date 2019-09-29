AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Here are your lane closures for the week of September 29, 2019

• On Monday, Sept. 30, the right and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed starting at Western Street for patching repairs. Drivers should be aware that the left lane will be narrowed at Hillside Drive.



• On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Paramount Boulevard for patching repairs.



• On Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3 and 4, the two right lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from Grand Street to Arthur Street for installation of large signs between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. This will also include temporary closures of the Nelson Street and Ross Street exit ramps, as well as the Ross Street entrance ramp to I-40 westbound.



• Watch for crews performing overlay work on the southbound I-27 frontage road from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road.



• Watch for crews making patching repairs on Spur 591 and RM 1061 in Potter County.



• Various lanes will be closed in the area of Wallace Boulevard and Port Lane for a mill and fill operation at the intersection. Roads will be closed at various times as crews mill and lay new hot mix through this intersection. Drivers should follow the posted detours.



• Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.



• The left lane of US 87/US 287 northbound will continue to be closed by Amarillo Creek while the bridge reconstruction project continues.



• In Canyon, right lane closures in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane will continue to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.

According to TxDOT all projects are subject to change due to weather.