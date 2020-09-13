Lane closures for the week of September 13, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of September 13, 2020.

Lane Closures:

• Expect various lane closures on Airport Boulevard in both directions for seal coat operations.

• Watch for left lane closures along I-27 and I-40 outside of town for cable barrier repair work.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: I-40 at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive and Pullman Road

Starting Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. and continuing through Wednesday, Sept. 16, crews will move traffic to the new bridges on I-40 westbound. Motorists should expect delays and shifting traffic patterns.

I-40 westbound traffic from the Pullman Road entrance ramp to Eastern Street will be reduced to one lane during this time. Eastbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Weather permitting, the traffic detour will be completed in time for the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 17. All traffic will be on the new westbound bridges with traffic opened to two lanes in each direction.

This traffic configuration will remain in place until the conclusion of the project, which is expected in November 2021.

