Lane closures for the week of October 4, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of October 4, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Various lanes will be closed in both directions on US 87 from 15th Avenue to St. Francis for bridge deck repair.

• The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to W. Country Club Road for patching repairs.

• Watch for various lane closures on the I-40 westbound frontage road from Airport Boulevard to Lakeside Drive while crews mow and perform drainage work.

• The left lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions at Avondale Street while crews install concrete bridge rail. The shoulders will also be closed on the Avondale Street bridge over I-40..

• Watch for various lane closures on US 287 in both directions near Goodnight for paving operations.

Other Work:

• On Monday, Oct. 5, crews will repair the northbound exit sign on State Loop (SL) 335 at Highway 136. The exit will be closed while repairs are made.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 7, watch for flaggers at multiple locations on RM 1061 between SL 335 and US 385 while crews take core samples.

• The shoulders will be closed on US 60 at SL 335 in both directions while crews install concrete bridge rail.

• Watch for crews working on sidewalks on FM 1541 southbound (Washington Street) between 42nd and 47th avenues.

• Crews will be removing and replacing metal guard rails on I-40 in both directions from County Road 40 in Wildorado to Adkisson Road.

